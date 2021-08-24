Popular

Dying Light 2: Stay Human trailer showcases new parkour moves and brutal melee combat

By

The new gameplay video appeared during today's Xbox presentation for Gamescom.

Today's Xbox stream at Gamescom kicked off with a new look at Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the zombie survival game coming from Techland in December.

The gameplay trailer showcases the origins of the outbreak that brought down the city, before moving quickly into a showcase of high-flying parkour moves and brutal melee combat. It's all very "modern Dark Ages," as the developers put it during the presentation. The game itself is much more advanced than the original, though, with more double the parkour moves, which opens the door to new combat moves, such as using kicks to stagger enemies and then following up with further attacks.

The buildings in the city are also much higher than those in the first Dying Light, putting a greater emphasis on verticality and movement. Fights against humans will also be more frequent and important than previously, reflecting the broader breakdown of society 20 years after the events of the first game.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is set to come out on December 7. Earlier today we also got a look at some of its impressive new visual capabilities, including support for 4K, RTX, and DLSS—get an eyeful of all that in the 4K reveal trailer below.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments