Dungeons of Dredmor adds Emomancy, danger, Veganism in "Realm of the Diggle Gods" expansion

Gaslamp Games has released a $2.99 expansion to Dungeons of Dredmor, a roguelike we've come to cherish through 2011. For the price of a small hamburger, you can inject new skill trees, items, monster types, and more ways of being killed by one of our favorite indie games of the year. Buy it on Steam here.

I've pasted a breakdown of the expansion's major content within. I think I'll roll a vegan, vampire Emomancer tonight when I get home. Finally, an RPG that lets me build a Twilight character.