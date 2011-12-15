Dungeons of Dredmor adds Emomancy, danger, Veganism in "Realm of the Diggle Gods" expansion

Gaslamp Games has released a $2.99 expansion to Dungeons of Dredmor, a roguelike we've come to cherish through 2011. For the price of a small hamburger, you can inject new skill trees, items, monster types, and more ways of being killed by one of our favorite indie games of the year. Buy it on Steam here.
I've pasted a breakdown of the expansion's major content within. I think I'll roll a vegan, vampire Emomancer tonight when I get home. Finally, an RPG that lets me build a Twilight character.
- Six new skill trees: Veganism, Big Game Hunting, Werediggling, Emomancy, Piracy, and Demonology.
- One Hundred New Items! .. ish.
- Five new dungeon levels, in a variety of flavours!
- New mysterious portals that lead to places that will kill you!
- New scriptable rooms, providing joyful puzzles and traps!
- A dozen new monster types to fight!
- Polymorphing!
- And More!