Dungeon Defenders update fixes bugs, is bad news for super fast clickers

The tower defence action-RPG, Dungeon Defenders exploded onto Steam recently, and has picked up quite a following already since launch. You pick one of four classes and then dive into a dungeon to start throwing down defences against the incoming hordes of enemies. Kills mean experience, which means more creative ways to hold back the hordes. A massive update has just landed, bringing with it a wealth of balance changes and bug fixes.
Bad news, superfast mouse clickers, the update has "fixed potential double-upgrade bug with superfast mouseclicks," you might want to try and find a way onto the Diablo 3 beta where your clicking prowess will serve you better. There have also been some chunky nerfs to the Spooktacular "Van Wolfstein" weapon, the Huntress' piercing shot, the bowling ball turret and the harpoon turret. Nyooo! Get the full patch notes below, as seen on Steam .
Bug fixes / Feature Additions:
- Rebalanced/redesigned Spooktacular spawns and added Leaderboard & Stats collection – Thanks Tsuda!
- Made Spooktacular skins unlockable by beating Spooktacular on hard (per hero class), though second set of weapons remain Insane-only
- Fixed various Spooktacular mission bugs
- Fixed chatbox getting stuck during level transitions
- Make costume unlock requirements clear in the costume selection
- Allowed mission unlocking/downloads at the mission selection screen
- Reduced self-heal mana cost ramp (cheaper to heal at high HP's now)
- Added “Drop All Mana” key, default “M” key, and keybinding added to configuration tool
- Fixed problem with Familiar attack rate being effectively capped (there was indeed a bug with this), and renamed the Familiar Attack Rate stat to “Attack Speed Bonus”. Now high-Attack-Rate familars are way, way, way more effective.
- Made practice dummies average DPS over 5 seconds for a more accurate reading
- Fixed potential double-upgrade bug with superfast mouseclicks
- Moved bonus-item crates back into the main section of the Halloween Tavern, out from the Secret Room
- Added Pause menu option to “Hide Game”, which delists the game and prevents anyone else from joining it. Useful for turning public match into a private match, or making a private match totally unjoinable even by your friends.
- Fixed bug in algorithm to determine gear stat allocations, that was making high-end gear less likely to have Defense Damage and Defense AoE stats.
- Removed Non-Infinite Build Time Option for Easy, Medium, Hard
- Fixed bug where Squire would turn around when entering block in Chase Cam
- Pets will now attack one of the Practice Dummies in the Tavern so you can check your Pet DPS
- Added button (Default “G”) to remote-activate your Eternia Crystal so you can begin the Combat phase from wherever you are
Balancing Changes:
- Made Genie pet's “Grant Mana Bonus” upgradeable, and made him grant more Mana proportionate to how much its “Grant Mana Bonus” is upgraded
- Nerfed Spooktacular “Van Wolfstein” weapon about 40%, and Huntress Ability 'Piercing Shot' about 30%
- Increased speed of Apprentice Staff “knockback” animation by 40%, and increased its maximum (fully charged) damage output by 50%
- Nerfed Bowling Ball & Harpoon Turrets a bit more: bowling ball & harpoon damages reduced by about 33%, attack rate reduced by about 25%, bowling ball projectiles now limited to 6 hits before breaking, harpoon projectiles now limited to 12 hits before breaking.
- Slice and Dice Tower no longer has such a vertical sweep to be effective against enemies above it
- Reduced Energy Drain rates on Electric and Ensnare Monk Auras
- Increased Insane/Post-Insane Kobold Damage by 20% and Kobold Explosion Damage radius by 20%
- 20% increase to Spike Blockade HP & its exponential HP ramp
- 30% better exponential damage ramp on Squire Circular Slice
- 40% reduction on Imp/Engy repair costs