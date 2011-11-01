Dungeon Defenders update fixes bugs, is bad news for super fast clickers

The tower defence action-RPG, Dungeon Defenders exploded onto Steam recently, and has picked up quite a following already since launch. You pick one of four classes and then dive into a dungeon to start throwing down defences against the incoming hordes of enemies. Kills mean experience, which means more creative ways to hold back the hordes. A massive update has just landed, bringing with it a wealth of balance changes and bug fixes.

Bad news, superfast mouse clickers, the update has "fixed potential double-upgrade bug with superfast mouseclicks," you might want to try and find a way onto the Diablo 3 beta where your clicking prowess will serve you better. There have also been some chunky nerfs to the Spooktacular "Van Wolfstein" weapon, the Huntress' piercing shot, the bowling ball turret and the harpoon turret. Nyooo! Get the full patch notes below, as seen on Steam .

Bug fixes / Feature Additions:



Rebalanced/redesigned Spooktacular spawns and added Leaderboard & Stats collection – Thanks Tsuda!

Made Spooktacular skins unlockable by beating Spooktacular on hard (per hero class), though second set of weapons remain Insane-only

Fixed various Spooktacular mission bugs

Fixed chatbox getting stuck during level transitions

Make costume unlock requirements clear in the costume selection

Allowed mission unlocking/downloads at the mission selection screen

Reduced self-heal mana cost ramp (cheaper to heal at high HP's now)

Added “Drop All Mana” key, default “M” key, and keybinding added to configuration tool

Fixed problem with Familiar attack rate being effectively capped (there was indeed a bug with this), and renamed the Familiar Attack Rate stat to “Attack Speed Bonus”. Now high-Attack-Rate familars are way, way, way more effective.

Made practice dummies average DPS over 5 seconds for a more accurate reading

Fixed potential double-upgrade bug with superfast mouseclicks

Moved bonus-item crates back into the main section of the Halloween Tavern, out from the Secret Room

Added Pause menu option to “Hide Game”, which delists the game and prevents anyone else from joining it. Useful for turning public match into a private match, or making a private match totally unjoinable even by your friends.

Fixed bug in algorithm to determine gear stat allocations, that was making high-end gear less likely to have Defense Damage and Defense AoE stats.

Removed Non-Infinite Build Time Option for Easy, Medium, Hard

Fixed bug where Squire would turn around when entering block in Chase Cam

Pets will now attack one of the Practice Dummies in the Tavern so you can check your Pet DPS

Added button (Default “G”) to remote-activate your Eternia Crystal so you can begin the Combat phase from wherever you are

Balancing Changes: