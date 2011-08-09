Popular

Drakensang Online open beta is now live

By

Drakensang

Drakensang is an action RPG that carries the strong, gory whiff of Diablo about it. That's no bad thing, especially considering that Drakensang is free to play, runs from a browser and is remarkably pretty. The open beta is now live, meaning anyone who wants to give the game a shot can sign up now on the Drakensang site (press the huge green PLAY NOW button to get started), and launch the game from a browser of your choosing. Fling fireballs, kill imps, level up, or check out the screenshots below.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack 'n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive.
