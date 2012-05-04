Dragons, werewolves and giant turtles battle in new Warlock: Master of the Arcane trailer

I don't know about you, but I'd like to believe wizards can do battle without giant shelled animals bred for war and just choose to do so because they are well aware of how awesome they are. This exclusive new trailer for Warlock: Master of the Arcane —an upcoming turn-based strategy game with hexes, city management and wonderful warlock spells—shows some of the large-scale battles that'll be happening in the world of Ardania when the game releases next Tuesday.

The question remains, however: what other giant animals should warlocks throw at each other?