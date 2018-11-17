Dragon Age-inspired RPG The Waylanders beats Kickstarter goal

The Waylanders, an RPG that counts former Dragon Age creative director Mike Laidlaw among its staff, has raised nearly $170,000 on Kickstarter, beating its funding goal.

Its inspirations include Dragon Age: Origins, naturally, as well Neverwinter Nights 2 and Baldur's Gate. Samuel spoke to Spanish developer Gato Salvaje about it in August, and it sounds like it's worth keeping an eye on: the story spans two time periods, Celtic Brigantia and the Middle Ages, and you'll hop back and forth between them. When you time travel your companions will too—but they'll end up in different bodies, and you'll have to find them and wake them up.

It has six basic classes, 30 advanced classes on top of that, and real-time combat with a tactical pause option, along with plenty of battle formations and multiple camera options. You'll be able to romance characters, too.

It's due in June 2020, and you can still fund it via Paypal to help it reach its stretch goals. The $200,000 stretch goal to add former Telltale Games narrative designer Emily Grace Buck to the team has been unlocked early, which is great news, and stretch goals for two new locations and an extra companion have already been met.

You can read more about the project on its Kickstarter page.