Dragon Age: Inquisition to reintroduce multiple playable races, add mounts

New details for Dragon Age: Inquisition have emerged, after the upcoming RPG appeared as the cover feature of the latest issue of Game Informer . In it, Bioware confirmed the the player would again be able to pick their character race, and announced the introduction of mounts to help traverse the game's world. You can hardly expect people to take your new organisation seriously if you can't afford a few horses.

Elves and dwarves will again be joining humans as a possible pick for the player character. It was a feature present in Dragon Age: Origins, where a different opening was available for each race, but removed for the sequel, Dragon Age 2. Its protagonist, Hawke - while gender flexible - was strictly human.

While mounts will be available to help players cross the game's areas, Dragon Age: Inquisition won't be fully open world. "I've been trying to drive exploration, something we used to have more of in our games," says executive producer Mark Darrah It's something that, frankly, BioWare hasn't done in a while...In a lot of ways, I'd say we're a lot like what you saw in the Baldur's Gate series, with areas that existed in part just to be spaces that you went to, but they had a story of their own."

Dragon Age: Inquisition is due out next year.

Thanks, CVG .