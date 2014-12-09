Dragon Age: Inquisition to get substantial patch today

BioWare will release the second major patch for Dragon Age: Inquisition on December 9, but it won't be the last. According to a post on the BioWare website, the second patch will address stability, gameplay and multiplayer issues ranging random crashes, an eerie lack of party banter, AI glitches and improved Mantle performance, among other things.

The patch has a series of PC specific fixes including unspecified PC control tweaks, but these areas will be further addressed in a planned third patch. "After Patch 2 goes out, our next priority is to improve the PC mouse/keyboard controls further. We’re investigating how to expand on PC usability and functionality to address specific requests from the community," the post reads.

Here are the general notes provided by BioWare:

Stability – Various crashes, freezes, audio/voice glitches, and many stability improvements.

Gameplay – Conversations, quests, plot states, combat, UI, camera, controls, follower/enemy AI and path finding, exploits, radar, and search.

Multiplayer – In addition to some of the gameplay improvements listed above, multiplayer fixes also cover areas such as animations, game mode bugs, stat reporting, and stability/crash fixes.

PC – Numerous control & UI fixes, fixes to some hitching, improved Mantle performance, graphical glitches.

The studio also promised new features and content will roll out in the coming months, both to the single player and online components.