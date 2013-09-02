Popular

Dragon Age: Inquisition footage shows combat, environments, inevitable dragon

By

Dragon Age

Some Dragon Age: Inquisition footage has surfaced. It shows the game's new Frostbite 3-powered locations, as well as the inquisitive head Inquisitor running full tilt toward the business end of a dragon. That's some bold leadership, I'll give him that. Away from roaring reptiles, we get a more human's-eye view of the game's combat, with warrior-like swordplay against a variety of baddies.

The guy around a minute and a half in? I can't tell if his shield is for protection, or to hide the fact that he's forgotten to wear any clothes.

It's an action-focused look at the fighting, which may not be fully representative of how the game will play out. When Chris saw it in action last week, he found a combat system with more weight and impact than that of Dragon Age 2; one that also features the option for top-down, pausable tactics. You can read his full impressions here .

Thanks, CVG .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments