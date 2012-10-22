Dragon Age 3: you will be human, one DA3 level "as big as all of the levels in Dragon Age 2"

Bioware have been talking about Dragon Age 3: Inquisition at the Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo over the weekend, as spotted by Kotaku and live tweeted by Dragon Age 3 producer Cameron Lee. The panellists revealed that we will definitely play as a human in Inquisition. "Backgrounds will be in DA3 even though you will be human," Lee tweets, "it's not playable but it does significant impact on the story."

Creative director Mike Laidlaw also suggested that we'll get our own castle, shown in the concept art above. Two other pieces of concept art were put up, showing an open plain and some overgrown ruins. Cinematic designer Jon Perry said that "one level in Dragon Age 3 is as big as all of the levels in Dragon Age 2." Check out the concept art below for an idea of how those environments are shaping up.

Mike Laidlaw also said that "customisation is going to be bigger than Dragon Age Origins." Dragon Age 3 will retain player choices from previous games and Lee suggests that we will get to see what happens to "some" Dragon Age 2 followers. The panel was also asked whether mega-witch Flemeth will return. "it feels wrong to not have a "little" Flemeth in your game" said Laidlaw, cryptically.

Dragon Age: Origins was all about the Darkspawn threat, but previous hints from Bioware suggest that the third game will focus on a world at war with itself. If you've finished Dragon Age 2, you'll have a strong idea of what that's all about. You'll also know why we're likely to be heading to France Orlais for Dragon Age 3.

“We're looking for variety, we're looking for space, we're looking for scope, we're looking for something cool, forgotten, hidden and lost,” said Laidlaw at a PAX panel earlier this year . “If we really need to go somewhere urban, let's make sure it's not Kirkwall. Maybe let's go somewhere new, somewhere a little more … French.”

Dragon Age 3: Inquisition is expected late next year.