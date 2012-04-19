Download TERA tonight, play it free all weekend

TERA's launch is less than two weeks away, and the developers of this heavy action-combat MMORPG are eager to stress test their servers to make sure it goes smoothly. So they're opening up the floodgates to anyone that wants to try out the game before its locked behind a subscription fee on May 1. But you still need to know the password to get in—we've got full instructions inside.

To access the open beta event that goes from April 20 at noon PST to April 23 at 11:59 PM PST:

1. Log into your En Masse account on their official site . If you do not have an En Masse account yet, you should create one first .

2. Click the Enter Code button on the right.

3. Enter the open beta test code: TERABETA

4. Click the Submit button.

5. Click the Download Game button under the Account Overview tab.

6. This will start downloading the game launcher.

7. Once it's downloaded, run the launcher to install the game so you'll be ready to go when the servers open tomorrow at noon PST.

Not convinced you should care? TERA has the most twitch-intensive combat I've ever played in an RPG MMO. Everything has to be aimed like a shooter and being good requires fast reflexes and quick movement. Playing it's sniper-like Priest class is also the most fun I've ever had as a support/healer role in a group. That said, the game does have some elements that many people on this site and the official forums have found really off-putting, such as the art style and world design. So this is definitely a game that you want to try before you buy to see which camp you fall into. If you dig the art style and love the intense combat, this could be your favorite MMO of the year, so give it a chance while you can still check it out for free.