PC Gamer loves grappling hooks. If we had things out way we would grapple our way to work every morning and grapple our way home at night. Until that becomes a reality, we can hone our skills with Double Wires . Simply click to fire a grapple wire and watch as your floppy stick man bounces incompetently off the scenery. Keep an eye on the top right hand of the screen to see how far you've travelled. When you can, grapple an object at the very last second and fling yourself off the top of the screen to cover great distances very quickly.