Dota 2 Compendium gets new stretch goals, now targeting a $10 million International prize pool

Well, that was inevitable. Yesterday, the Dota 2 community completed their quest to give Valve all of the money. The prize pool for the upcoming International tournament stood at $6 million, meaning over $4.4 million had been raised from sales of the Compendium sticker-book and its corresponding point system. Now, Valve have unveiled more stretch goals, with potential rewards reaching to the £10 million mark.

Here's what the new stretch goals will unlock:

  • $6,800,000: Earn 25 compendium points every day by winning a game with the Hero we choose for you.

  • $7,200,000: Vote for the Hero you'd like to receive a new, alternate voice & dialogue pack.

  • $7,600,000: Select one of your Least Played heroes and we'll provide a GPM/XPM analysis tool during the game to help you compare your performances with previous games

  • $8,000,000: Vote for the Hero you'd like to receive a reworked model.

  • $8,400,000: You'll receive an item that customizes your Multi-Kill Banner.

  • $8,800,000: Live Broadcasting of the after party with special guest Darude.

  • $9,200,000: Unlocks new models for your creeps after you've killed the enemy barracks. (Available to all players, not just Compendium Owners)

  • $9,600,000: A new quest system will be added to track your progress, and earn you rewards as you win. (Available to all players)

  • $10,000,000: Unlocks the ability for you to perform a voice taunt with your Hero in the early stages of the game.

Will the community spring to an extra $4 million? Based on the trends of these graphs , it's certainly a possibility. But then, only 25% of each Compendium and point sale goes towards the prize pool total. If the $10 million marker is reached, it will mean that approximately $33.6 million will have been spent on International items.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
