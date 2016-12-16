Here's what Doom looks like at max settings, 4K, and 60 fps

After completing the Large Pixel Collider last month, we made a shortlist of games that would help us show off its power. Obviously we weren't going to miss a chance to turn our holy gaming rig loose on 2016's unholy, breakneck-fast FPS, Doom.

See Doom with everything cranked up in the Vimeo embed above—we're using Vimeo for this series of videos because we think it offers better compression than YouTube, and we wouldn't want you missing out on any of the 8.3 million pixels we're throwing at you.

Want to know what hardware we're running? Read more at pcgamer.com/LPC.