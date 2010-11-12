Doom 3 Hexen mod released

A while back we talked about Hexen: Edge of Chaos , an unofficial sequel to Hexen made in the Doom 3 engine. After more than five years of working on the project, it's finally out, and all you'll need to play is a copy of Doom 3. Read on for more details, and the launch trailer.

First you'll need to install Doom 3 and make sure it's patched up to version 1.3.1. Once that's done, the mod can be downloaded from Fun Free Games . The team say that there are plans to extend the mod, adding more levels and areas in the future. They've put out a call for extra level designers and modellers to help make that happen. If you fancy getting involved, check out the Hexen mod site for more information, and some alternative download mirrors. Meanwhile, here's the launch trailer.