Divinity: Original Sin 2 Kickstarter launches later this month

Larian is looking to crowdfund support for a sequel to its rather good 2014 RPG, Divinity: Original Sin (it scored 87 in our review). The Kickstarter will launch on August 26, but before that Larian wants potential backers to vote on what the stretch goals will be. Pledge possibilities include a development documentary, a beer mug, a novella and even console versions. They can be browsed and voted for on the Larian forums.

Larian hasn't mentioned what improvements the sequel would make over last year's game, but a playable prototype build will be available at PAX Prime.

Divinity: Original Sin was originally Kickstarted to the tune of $944,282, which far exceeded Larian's $400,000 target. The game saved the studio, though seemingly didn't do well enough to stop them from needing audience support for the sequel. Will you throw a few bucks into their hat, and what would you like to see from Original Sin 2?