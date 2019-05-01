Discord Nitro adds LucasArts classics, including seven Star Wars games

May the fourth is known as Star Wars Day because it's a terrible pun on "May the Force," as in the thing that will hopefully "be with you" as you romp around in space waving your lightsaber around. On this year's horrible pun day, at least there's some pleasantly pun-free news. May 4th will bring nearly a dozen new LucasArts and Disney games to Discord's Nitro subscription service, including seven Star Wars classics. The starting lineup:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Republic Commando

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis

"Star Wars is a huge part of our culture and we have all grown up experiencing this galaxy through films, games and more. We are thrilled to work with such a massive brand to bring these iconic games to the Nitro subscription service," Discord CEO Jason Citron said. "Our commitment to users is to work with the best in interactive entertainment to bring our players closer to the content and communities they love. Collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney is a huge step in fulfilling that promise."

Nitro is similar to EA's Origin Access subscription service: It costs $10 per month and provides unlimited access to quite a pile of games. It's mostly indie-focused but there are some biggish studio releases in there too, like Civilization 4, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, and the BioShock remasters. Discord launched a conventional digital storefront in October 2018 but went all-in on Nitro earlier this year when it shifted purchasing options to developers' verified servers instead of a central store.

The KOTOR games are actually available on Nitro right now, while the rest of the games—Star Wars and non—will arrive over the next couple of months.