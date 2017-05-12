Dirt 4 will depict the 'true meaning of being fearless' by holding a mirror to real life racing

Dirt 4—Codemasters' follow-up to 2015's Dirt Rally—was announced in January, and following a recent look at the game's muddy cars and weather conditions review code will be sliding into our garage soon. Its latest trailer, however, depicts how its fast cars and complex tracks reflect the so-called "fear factor" of the sport in reality.

Chatting to seasoned pros—including Kris Meeke, double world champion Petter Solberg and the Hansen brothers (I swear I didn't lift that directly from the press release)—the following short explores what's required to separate winning from losing.

Not an abundance of in-game footage there, however when it lands Dirt 4 will boast two different handling models, Gamer and Simulation, both of which welcome newcomers and provide something a little more thorough from veterans of the series.

Players will have 50 cars at their disposal and and five rally locations spanning Australia, Spain, Michigan, Sweden and Wales in a circuit said to house "millions" of different driving routes.

Game modes include Landrush, a short-course dirt track whereby racers take to Pro Buggies and Crosskart vehicles; Joyride, which offers a free-play area, and smash and laptime challenges; The FIA World Rallycross Championship, where players can race at Montalegre, Lohéac Bretagne, Hell, Holjes and Lydden Hill, among other locations; and a career mode.

More information can be found via the game's official site and Steam page, however here's another look at last month's trailer: