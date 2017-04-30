Dirt 4 trailer shows muddy cars, weather conditions, and exuberant soundtrack

Ah. I was hoping that, after 2015's surprisingly classy Dirt Rally, Codies' racing series would drop the extreme-sports-high-octane-maybe-cut-down-on-the-Red-Bull-geez aesthetic of Dirts 2 and 3, but I fear that may be creeping back with the relatively recently announced Dirt 4. Here's our first 'gameplay' trailer, which features pretty cars zooming around a series of visually resplendent tracks, and in a variety of inhospitable weather conditions.

"With Dirt 4," Codies explained at the time of the game's announcement, and I have absolutely edited the game title so it's not so AnNOYING, "we’ve sought to combine the levels of thrill and realism from last year’s Dirt Rally with the fearless excitement, fun, and adrenaline-fuelled races previously seen in its critically acclaimed prequels Dirt 2 and Dirt 3".

So, sim-meets-more-arcadey—does that sound like something you'd be into? In the blog post accompanying the new trailer, Codies also found time to reveal a few of the bands that will be featuring on the game's soundtrack. Prepare your ears for "The Amazons, Sigma, Freak, Pretty Vicious, The Chemical Brothers, Disclosure, Queens Of The Stone Age, Bastille" and others. I have heard of three of those bands.

Dirt 4 will be out on June 9th, and there's a wee bit more info about it in our news post covering the game's announcement.