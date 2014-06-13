DICE considering an early access model for future Battlefield games

The Battlefield games aren't averse to beta testing. Hardline's closed beta began this week , and previous games have given fans a chance to play a limited pre-release segment. The problem, traditionally, is that these betas are more akin to a demo, and that—as Battlefield 4's long-standing issues prove—rarely help the developers catch and squash bugs.

DICE general manager Karl Magnus Troedsson has now said that, for future Battlefield games, the developer would consider a move to an early access model.

"We have nothing to announce, but we are having discussions when it comes to [early access]," Troedsson said to Game Informer . "It comes not from a business perspective, but more from a perspective of if it would help us have a stable launch of the game."

Troedsson went on to say that the team hadn't discussed a price point, but would seek feedback from players before they made any move. It also wouldn't be a global release. "We probably wouldn't open the floodgates for everyone, but we might do it for geographical territories or people who bought the last game," he said.

"It is something we are considering," Troedsson finished, "not from a business standpoint, but from one of creating quality in our products."