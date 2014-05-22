Diablo 3's birthday boost to Legendary drop rate is now a permanent buff

In a game powered by loot, it seems obvious that more loot equals more fun. Previously, Diablo 3 was prevented from turning up the loot hose for fear of upsetting its Auction House economy. Since its closure, there's no such worry, and Blizzard decided to celebrate the game's second birthday with a temporary increase in the Legendary drop rate. That was the plan, at least. Only, it turns out that people really enjoyed their 100% boost to Legendary drops. So happy were Blizzard to see their players frolicking in the loot showers, they've decided to make it a permanent stat change.

"I come bearing exciting news," wrote Blizzard's Travis Day on the Diablo 3 forum . "Due to the overwhelming popularity of our Anniversary buff we have decided to keep the increased Legendary drop rate once the Anniversary celebration ends. Once the buff is disabled tomorrow morning, you will find that the new base line drop rates for Legendary items will be the same as those you have all enjoyed for the last week."

Tom is going to be especially happy with the news. Only yesterday he posted about his continuing love affair with Diablo 3 .

Thanks, PCGamesN .