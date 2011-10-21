Diablo 3 trailer unveils new demonic villain

http://youtu.be/nlhWqmVeDno

Here's the Diablo 3 trailer from the Blizzcon opening ceremony. It's another extraordinary bit of CGI work from Blizzard. Plot-wise, it sets up the hunt for the black soulstone, the true significance of which is as yet unknown. The giant evil toad chap is called Azmodan, he's one of the Lesser Evils. He rules half of hell. The other half is ruled by the tricksy Belial, who's also likely to make an appearance, as he and Azmodan have been at war for control of the underworld for centuries. Either way, it's nice that Azmodan decided to appear in a prophetic dream and tell us all his evil plans. We'll get to violently thwart them when Diablo 3 is finally released next year.