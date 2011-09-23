Diablo 3 release date set for early 2012

The release window for Diablo 3 has shifted from sometime this year to early next year. Blizzard have decided to use the time to extend the current beta. "We didn't put so many years of work into Diablo III to release a game that was almost ready," says co-founder and CEO of Blizzard, Mike Morhaime. "The beta test is going very well, and we look forward to making the most of the extra time we're taking to deliver an experience that lives up to our vision for the game and the expectations of our players."

The announcement also says that Blizzard will be "potentially adding more testers than initially projected," so if you're eager to get an early look at one of the most anticipated PC games in development at the moment, make sure you've opted in on your accounts page on Battle.net .

