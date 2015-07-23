Popular

Diablo 3 patch 2.3 trailer shows new Adventure Mode zone

Some people get frustrated by the bureaucracy of health and safety, but you only need to look to Diablo III's new zone to see its value. Its a place where automated spike traps thrust forcefully through the floors at the slightest provocation. Imagine having to dodge that every time you walked over to the office coffee machine.

The zone, called The Ruins of Secheron, will be added as part of the 2.3 patch. The frozen Barbarian ruins—lost during the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction—will be exclusive to Adventure Mode. The above preview video should offer some idea of the dangers that lurk within.

For more info, head over to the Diablo III blog. Patch 2.3 is currently available on the PTR.

