Diablo 3 hotfixes tweak class skills, fix disconnection bugs

Many of the balance changes that Diablo 3 players have been noticing recently have been confirmed by a new set of patch notes outlining a couple of significant updates Blizzard have made over the course of the past week.

As suspected, the Monk, the Demon Hunter and the Wizard have had their most exploitative abilities squished. A number of other bugs have been fixed too, which means we will sadly no longer be able to dual wield double handed weapons, but on the plus side, trying to remove gems from an unsocketed item won't cause the game to disconnect.

Grab the patch notes below, but be warned, after the line that says "spoilers ahoy" there be spoilers ahoy yaharr.

Monsters



Mehtan the Necromancer and his skeletons can no longer be used to kill other monsters which have been kited to their location before or after the "Restless Sands" event

General



Players will now receive an error message when attempting to remove a gem from an item with no sockets (rather than disconnecting)

Players will now properly have their casting interrupted when attacked while performing resurrect on a fallen group member

Resolved over 30 game and service crashes affecting players

Classes



Demon Hunter Active Skills Smoke Screen: Duration reduced from 2 seconds to 1 second (tooltip will still show 2 seconds) Skill Rune - Lingering Fog: Now increases the duration of Smoke Screen to 1.5 seconds (tooltip will still show 3 seconds)

