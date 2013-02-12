Diablo 3 account rollbacks can no longer revive fallen Hardcore characters

If you've lost a character to permadeath in a game like Dungeons of Dredmor or DayZ , you've felt the confluence of mourning and guilt that follows. But some Diablo 3 players couldn't deal with that grief, apparently, and resorted to faking account compromises in order to get Blizzard to roll their accounts back, resurrecting recently-slain Hardcore mode characters in the process. Who are we to judge how others cope with loss?

Blizzard, understandably, plans to close this loophole by making changes to the way account rollbacks work in the upcoming 1.0.7 patch for Diablo 3.

"Hardcore characters were never intended to be revived or undeleted by an account rollback," a community post on the official forums stated. "Bringing Hardcore characters back to life via rollback really isn't in the spirit of Hardcore (where death is permanent, no matter the circumstances); however, when we originally adapted our rollback services for Diablo III, we didn't have the technology to make Hardcore characters exempt."

1.0.7 is set to release tomorrow, and is also finally adding PvP to Diablo 3. You can read the latest Test Realm Patch Notes for more.