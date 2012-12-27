Diablo 3 Team Deathmatch shelved, PvP dueling to debut in patch 1.07

If you've been anxiously awaiting Team Deathmatch mode in Diablo III, you should probably stop. In a blog update posted today by lead designer Jay Wilson , he confirms that the mode (which has been playable at past BlizzCons, even before Diablo III's release) is currently "not up to the quality that Blizzard gamers expect or that we feel you deserve" and that "we will be shelving it for now and exploring other options."

The good news is that simple PvP dueling is scheduled for inclusion in the 1.07 patch, which Wilson vaguely claims will "hit sometime after the new year." In other words, at least eight months after Diablo III's launch.

In regards to Team Deathmatch, Wilson bluntly says that the mode, in its current form, lacks depth. He explains that testers found that "simply fighting each other with no other objectives or choices to make gets old relatively quickly" and that most "didn't feel like it was something they'd want to do beyond a few hours." He goes on to say that, though Team Deathmatch could still see be released "in some form," the team has gone back to the drawing board to look "at new modes that play up to the strengths of the character classes, focus on objectives beyond just defeating other players, and possibly even integrate PvE elements and rewards." Wilson also assures that whatever mode ultimately replaces Team Deathmatch will be released as a free update.

If you played Team Deathmatch at a past BlizzCon, do you agree with Blizzard's decision? And what kind of meatier mode would you like to see replace it?