Deus Ex: Mankind Divided details leak

A leak from a Russian website has revealed that the ongoing Square Enix tease is for a new Deus Ex game called Mankind Divided. A number of images have appeared on NeoGAF, including one prominently featuring Human Revolution hero Adam Jensen.

The report, based on a Google translation, states that Jensen will return for the new game, which will again offer both stealth and action gameplay options. Enemy AI will be improved, and players will have some new tools at their disposal as well. It also states that Mankind Divided will follow on the events of Human Revolution, but there will be no option to import saves.

There's no word yet on when it will be out. We've contacted Square Enix for confirmation, and will update if and when we receive a reply.

Update: Square Enix hasn't confirmed that this is its big reveal, but Game Informer has: Shortly after the news leaked, it announced that its May cover is for Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. It will take place two years after the events of Human Revolution and see the return of Adam Jensen, this time as a member of an Interpol-funded task force that's tracking down augmented terrorists. Jensen will bring a new array of technology to the game, making him more capable than ever, but the world has changed too; in the aftermath of Human Revolution, humanity's fear and hatred of "transhumans" is at an all-time high.

The official Deus Ex Twitter account also confirmed the news with an invitation to "come see the future of Deus Ex," tomorrow at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/6 pm CEST at DeusEx.com. The website has been changed as well, and now contains a familiar message: "It's not the end of the world, but you can see it from here... #CantKillProgress."

Are you excited? I'm excited.

