Deus Ex: Human Revolution won't have dynamic difficulty of any kind

Last year, games site, games.on.net reported that Eidos Marketing and Communications Director Matt Birch said Deux Ex: Human Revolution would have dynamic difficulty that would scale "based on how much experience points you have, and how you level up within the game." Apparently not.

For the cover feature on the game in the new issue of PC Gamer UK, we talked to the team behind the game and asked about the system. Producer David Anfossi tells us it's absolutely untrue, and there's no form of scaling difficulty in Deus Ex: Human Revolution whatsover. Here's the quote.

"I don't know who said that," said Anfossi of Birch's comments , "but that person was either drunk or doesn't work here." He made it very clear: "No. We have three difficulty settings: Easy, Normal and Hard. There's no adaptation of the difficulty at all, we don't have anything like that."

