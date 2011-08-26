Deus Ex: Human Revolution patch nerfs zig-zags, improves loading times

Have you been playing Deus Ex: Human Revolution this week? Have you noticed how Adam Jensen plays like a twitchy, zig-zagging maniac? No, nor have I. Nonetheless, the first patch has reduced Jensen's diagonal movement speed, and lowered the default levels of mouse sensitivity. He's less like a bishop, and more like a sturdy, straightforward rook. In truth, he's flexible. Like a queen with a pointy beard and robot arms.
Start up crashes and loading times have also been fixed and improved respectively. You'll find the Steam patch notes below.
Issues addressed include:
- A frequent issue for AMD/ATI hardware users that can cause the game to crash on startup.
- Improvements to loading speed. The speed increase depends on machine spec and settings, but loading time improvements of over 50% have been measured on some machines.
- Some control fixes:
- Diagonal movement is no longer faster as intended.
- Adjustments have been made to mouse sensitivity in response to user feedback.
- Mouse sensitivity for X and Y axis can still be configured separately, but is now consistent when set to default settings.
- The range of settings for mouse sensitivity has been adjusted to provide for more accurate adjusting.
- The default mouse sensitivity has been altered to be somewhat less sensitive.
