Destiny 2's Heroic Strike modifiers delayed, Crucible Weekly Playlist schedule revealed

Bungie has posted a new update to the Destiny 2 development roadmap, and I'm happy to say that very little has changed. Just one thing, in fact: Heroic strike modifiers, which were expected to arrive on March 27 as part of the 1.1.4 update, have been pushed into season 3, which will begin in May with the 1.2.0 update.

The update also has a rundown of the first six weeks of the Weekly Crucible Playlist, which will see different modes rotated through the Crucible on a weekly basis. Here's what's in store:

Mar 27: Rumble

Apr 3: Mayhem

Apr 10: Iron Banner (6v6)

Apr 17: Rumble

Apr 24: Mayhem

May 1: Iron Banner (6v6)

More information about the 1.2.0 update will be revealed in April. We took a closer look at the 1.1.4 update last week.