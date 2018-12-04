Destiny 2's Black Armory is open, so let's take a look at the patch notes

Destiny 2's Black Armory is open for business, promising a hot new lineup of guns, grenade launchers, and other implements of mayhem—for Guardians willing to put in the effort to acquire them, of course. It also brings with it the dry prose of patch notes, explaining exactly what's coming in the 2.1.1.1 update.

The update is very incremental, with a number of small fixes and tweaks but no major marquee moments. There are a couple of interesting points however, including a change to the Chaos Reach ability that will ensure more consistent retention of Super energy when it's deactivated early.

"Previously, Chaos Reach allowed Players to save Super energy when deactivating the Super early by charging a flat Super energy cost upon deactivation (~65%). This meant that in order to save Super energy, you’d have to deactivate within the first second or so of the Super’s duration," Bungie explained in the patch notes.

"With this change, Chaos Reach’s deactivation will now always save you some Super energy. Deactivating the Super is no longer a flat energy cost but, rather, now works on a curve. The intention is to reward players for skillfully timing their deactivation."

A bug where Protheon, Modular Mind, the boss of the Inverted Sphere strike, grew three times larger than intended has been fixed (which is kind of too bad, because it sounds awesome), and the strike has been returned to matchmaking. You will also no longer be required to complete the Leviathan, Eater of Worlds, and Spire of Stars raids in normal mode before launching Prestige Modes.

New and casual players will also have an easier time of it following the update, as Prime Engrams will appear more frequently for Guardians under power level 550, and will provide larger power boost when they're decrypted.

Tim recently spoke with Bungie communications director David "Deej" Dague about how the Black Armory differs from previous expansions, and Bungie's desire to make Destiny 2 an ongoing "hobby" game rather than something that comes and goes in short, story-based slices. And in case you missed it yesterday, Bungie teased some of the sleek new weapons that will be coming in the Black Armory—lay your eyes on their death-dealing goodness here.