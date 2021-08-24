Everything we know about Destiny 2: Season of the Lost

Destiny 2: Season of the Lost is almost here and along with it comes The Witch Queen reveal trailer. Little is known about the upcoming season and next year's big expansion, but I've already waited seven years, so what's a few more hours?

What we do know is that downtime will be expected around the time the reveal trailer is going to drop, so make sure you're out of Destiny 2 by then. So, Guardians, will you survive the truth?

Destiny 2: Season of the Lost start time

Season of the Lost begins today at the usual Destiny 2 weekly reset times:

1 pm ET

10 am PT

6 pm BST

The Witch Queen reveal trailer launches just before the weekly reset at the following times:

12 pm ET

9 am PT

5 pm BST

There will be some downtime for around an hour or so just before the reveal trailer begins, so expect to be unable to enter the game for a while. Patience is a virtue, after all. With that in mind, make sure you've finished any seasonal titles you're chasing, claimed Infamy rewards and any season pass rewards.

What's new in Destiny 2: Season of the Lost?

The big one is: Mara Sov is back! The Queen has returned and it's likely to do with the fact her beloved brother is now The Crow. She's very likely tied to The Witch Queen storyline and we might finally see an end to The Dreaming City's curse. Osiris is lurking in the background of the teaser image, so who knows what shady dealings he is up to now. You can check out a bit of speculation from Phil here.

Cross-play will be available early in Season of the Lost, I'm just not sure how early. Cross-play has been a goal for some time after the successful deployment of cross-save, so hopefully, Bungie gets it right. What I do know is that whatever platform you log in to first when the season begins, the name on that account becomes your Cross-play username - sorry, PC Players, no random changing for you anymore.

One of the more recent TWAB confirmed that the ritual quest would be a rocket launcher with the Explosive Light perk. There will be the usual Gambit, Vanguard, and Crucible weapons to chase, and you'll be able to claim Trials of the Nine weapons from the Prophecy Dungeon. Yay!

Other quality of life improvements include Legendary Stasis weapons in Kinect and Power slots and all primary ammo weapons will have infinite ammo, which doesn't sound OP at all. A new season of Iron Banner challenges will also be available every few weeks, so check back for guides soon. Finally, for all you cheaters, BattlEye anti-cheat software will be soft-launched during Season of the Lost, so git gud or go home.

And Savathûn?...