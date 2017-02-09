Popular

Destiny 2 is coming this year

By

But is it coming to PC?

During the Activision Blizzard quarterly results conference call today, the publisher confirmed that Destiny 2, the sequel to Bungie's 2014 online FPS, will be out this year. 

Rumors of Destiny 2 on the PC first came to light last September, when a guy who knows a guy who works at Activision said on NeoGAF that words the "PC version" are being internally communicated to employees. 

But it seems almost a sure thing: Support for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 platforms have been dropped, yet the earnings call slideshows states that the sequel will "broaden the franchise's global reach." That sounds very much to me like a move to PC is all but inevitable. We'll keep you posted.

Andy Chalk

As lead news writer during ‘merican hours, Andy covers the day-to-day events that keep PC gaming so interesting, exciting, and occasionally maddening. He’s fond of RPGs, FPSs, dungeons, Myst, and the glorious irony of his parents buying him a TRS-80 instead of an Atari so he wouldn't end up wasting his life on videogames.
See comments