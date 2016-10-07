Democracy 3 dev teases first Production Line pre-alpha footage

Last week, Positech Games' Cliff Harris announced Production Line—a complex isometric car manufacturing sim that echoes the likes of Car Tycoon and Factorio. In order to succeed, players must "constantly subdivide the production process in order to squeeze every possible optimisation and making each stage of the production line as simple and fast and efficient as possible," so says the game's site, and while Harris noted the game is in the earliest stages of development, he's now released some intriguing pre-alpha footage.

"The R&D screen is clearly total placeholder, and 90 percent of the business side/marketing/tycoon style stuff isn’t even started yet. What we basically have is an isometric engine with car production lines being laid out and managed," says Harris of the above. "That part of the game is obviously key, but what I will be building in the coming months will be ‘biz’ side stuff, such as marketing, pricing, AI competitors and so-on, and feedback there will be vital.

"Also, at this point there is a lot of room for feedback on the GUI for the actual factory-floor view. This is very minimalist right now. Essentially I am after feedback on everything by everyone. No specific questions for this first video, other than a ‘how does this look to you’ kind of thing. All comments are read."

Again, Production Line is in the earliest of development stages however the above footage—alongside Harris' desire to employ a "direct-with-the-developer"-style early access course of development, à la Prison Architect—will most likely appeal to fans of the genre.