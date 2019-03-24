Popular

Dead Cells sold over a million copies, most on PC

By

The Switch port came second.

During this year's Game Developers Conference Sébastien Bénard, a designer on popular roguelike metroidvania Dead Cells, gave a postmortem of indie studio Motion Twin's hit game. He explained that Dead Cells had sold over a million copies, with about 60% of that number on PC. Of the console versions, the Nintendo Switch port was the biggest seller. He also described Dead Cells as a "last chance project" for the studio, and said that its success saved them from going under.

Dead Cells won our Best Roguelike award last year, and was a perfect example of Early Access being done right.

Thanks, USGamer.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
See comments