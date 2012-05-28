DayZ update adds hatchets, firewood, women

With the cold, wet slap of a slab of dead meat hitting the asphalt, another DayZ update landed yesterday. It adds hatchets, firewood and the missing half of the human race to this punishing and incredibly tense zombie survival mod for ARMA 2. In the latest version, every game key gets ONE SINGLE CHANCE to change their player gender. Once you've used it, that's it. Hatchets can now be used to chop firewood and heat packs have been added when you really need to heat up fast.

We've been enjoying DayZ a lot, if you hadn't guessed. Check out Evan's DayZ photo diary and Craig's DayZ account for some DayZ adventuring. If you fancy trying it, take a look at our DayZ installation guide , too. Here are this update's patch notes from the DayZ forums .

Developer's Note:



To collect firewood, you can either find it in loot piles, or go into a forest and use the hatchet (gear > Right Click). I will expand this mechanic but its enough for now.

You get a ONE TIME OFFER to change your player gender!

Only two types of new skins are available in this update, "Camo" and "Ghillie Suit" in addition to normal survivor

Skins a player is wearing are NOT lootable.

When you change skin (right click on clothing package in inventory) your old skin will appear in inventory

If you want a players skin, you will need to make them take it off first

Changelog: