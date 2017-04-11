Dawn of War 3 drops explosive Imperial campaign cinematic

Dawn of War 3 has almost reached its much-anticipated April 27 launch date, and while we wait for its forthcoming beta Sega and Relic Entertainment have released the opening cinematic for its central campaign.

As you'll see below, the Orks are on the rampage, relieving foes of life and limb in their bid to conquer the planet Cyprus. Enter the Blood Ravens who, led by Chapter Master Gabriel Angelos, aren't best pleased with the green tidal takeover.

Despite all of that brutality, warring and murder, customisation will still play a large part in Dawn of War 3 when it lands later this month. As Tom reported last week, DoW 3 sees the return of the series' army painter function—this time allowing players to customise each faction against a collection of preset schemes, tied to the chapters and orders of the Warhammer 40K universe.

You can of course apply so-called doctrines to your armies which affect their behaviours on the battlefield, however the cosmetic touch is a nice nod to the game's tabletop lineage.

Dawn of War 3 is due April 27, and is the cover star of this month's PC Gamer UK magazine.