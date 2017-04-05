Dawn of War 3 open beta coming this month, sign ups open now

The grim dark RTS Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3 is set to come out on April 27, but ahead of that players will have the opportunity to put the game through its paces in a multiplayer open beta test that will begin at 10 am PT on April 21 and run until 10 am PT on April 24.

The beta will include access to all three of the game's factions—Ork, Eldar, and Space Marine—and "a selection of maps, Elite units, and Doctrines from the full game." Open beta players will also be able to equip and try out the Masters of War skins that were revealed in March alongside the announcement of the release date. The pack includes the Dark Queen skin for Lady Solaria, the Ghost Seer skin for Farseer Taldeer, and the Big Kustom skin for Beauty, and can be had for free as a preorder bonus.

We got some hands-on time with Dawn of War 3's multiplayer action last month, and came away duly impressed. "It's a complex strategy game with lots to master, but when the game's colossal walkers lead two huge armies into a clash for an important point I get the same kick I got from such encounters in Dawn of War 1," Tom Senior wrote. "The game looks and sounds incredible."

You can sign up for the Dawn of War 3 multiplayer open beta at dawnofwar.com.