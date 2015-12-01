Darkest Dungeon gets darker with Inhuman Bondage update

Turn-based descent-into-madness simulator Darkest Dungeon was due one more content patch before breaking out of Early Access this January. As promised, Inhuman Bondage adds a new hero to your line-up of flawed adventurers: the Abomination. Yes, 'flawed' does seem a rather loose term, doesn't it?

The Abomination takes after Jekyll and Hyde, switching between human and beast forms at will, but as you'd expect from a game that does its darndest to send your party insane, other heroes aren't all that comfortable around the manbeast.

The Abomination is joined by two new monsters—the Collector and the Madman—and a sweeping array of AI changes which angle towards making things harder but less punishing. Your characters' stress levels have been jacked right up on Veteran and Champion-level quests, but you're now offered a last-ditch shot at saving heroes who have heart attacks as a result. Brings a tear to the eye.

The unabridged patch notes, including a hefty list of minor adjustments, are right here.