Dark Souls 3 speedruns clock in under 90 minutes

Last week, Tom reported that Dark Souls 3 speedrunner Jung Ho Min had beaten the game in 102 minutes. That's already been topped, with two runners somehow clocking in under the 90-minute mark. I finished Dark Souls 2 in 53 hours and felt quite good about myself.

taku_muzine seized the record for an Any% run (getting to the credits as fast as possible) in 1:23:18 without using glitches, but admits a couple of crucial mistakes. A sub-80 run could be feasible, but he speculates that a sub-60 run calls for shortcuts. I'm not going to describe how taku did it because Dark Souls 3 isn't out in the West for another week and speedruns are massive—if very quick—spoilers, but the video is embedded below for the curious.

Perhaps more impressive, Distortion2 finished in 1:27:45 while slaying every boss in the game. That's five more than bumped off by taku. Once Dark Souls 3 has been out for a few months I imagine speedrunners will simply give it a threatening glance to set new records.