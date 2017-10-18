Popular

Dark Souls 3 conquered without leveling up or taking damage

Easy does it.

You're pretty much meant to die in Dark Souls games. Whether you think they're hard or insist they're easy, death is a pretty crucial part of the experience. So is, for that matter, leveling up and bolstering the strength of your character. But what if you choose to play Dark Souls 3 without doing either of these things?

You'd probably have a real hard time, to be honest, but Twitch streamer Squillakilla has managed it. The run, which takes around 9 hours, hits every single boss and both DLC areas as a level 1 character. Crucially, not once during the whole playthrough does the streamer take damage. Not once. 

As far as novel Dark Souls runs go, it's refreshingly straightforward: no DJ Hero inputs are used, it's not voice controlled, it's not achieved with one hand while nursing a chook in the other. But it's still very impressive. You can watch (or skim through) the whole run below.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
