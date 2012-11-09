No PC version of Curiosity: 22 Cans "snowed under" by swamped servers

If you squint just right, a keyboard forms the perfect chisel. Sort of. It's certainly versatile enough for chipping tiny cube-sized holes upon a gargantuan cube edifice, and as Diablo taught us, rapid clicking only strengthens our flexor digitorum. Yes, we just looked that up. Still, Peter Molyneux's multiplayer snick-sim won't appear on the PC anytime soon. Speaking to Rock, Paper, Shotgun , the 22 Cans founder cited strained servers devouring the majority of the small studio's manpower as the culprit behind staving a possible PC port.

"We would love to do a PC version," Molyneux said. "But we are currently snowed under by the number of people using the Curiosity experiment (coming up to 1 million) in a few days. This is pushing our servers to the limit. We are currently all surviving on less than three hours sleep a night. I guess if we could find a publisher who could take on the work of a PC version we could consider it."

Molyneux didn't elaborate whether his 21 remaining can-shaped social experiments shares a similar PC-averting fate or, more importantly, what's hiding beneath the cube's blasted obsidian surface. We must know. It will...complete us.