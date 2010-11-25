Crytek say “PC is easily a generation ahead", being held back by consoles

Crysis developers Crytek spoke out today saying that while PC's are a generation ahead of the Xbox 360 and the PS3, but that future PC games will be limited by having to cater to less powerful consoles.

Speaking to Edge, Crytek's CEO Cervat Yerli said "As long as the current console generation exists and as long as we keep pushing the PC as well, the more difficult it will be to really get the benefit of both," adding that "PC is easily a generation ahead right now. With 360 and PS3, we believe the quality of the games beyond Crysis 2 and other CryEngine developments will be pretty much limited to what their creative expressions is, what the content is. You won't be able to squeeze more juice from these rocks."

Discussing the reasons for this, Yerli says "I generally think it's still developers' mentality. A lot nowadays don't consider PC a big issue any more; their [sales] expectations are nowhere near what they are for the console versions. Until the PC market creates comparable revenues, companies are not going to spend enough on the PC SKU of a game."

Crytek are currently working on Crysis 2, which will be see a multiplatform release on March 22nd 2011. There are plenty of stunning screenshots and videos of the game over on the Crysis 2 site. You can see Cervat Yerli talking us through a level from Crysis 2 in the video below.