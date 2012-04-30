Crytek on piracy: people "want to play our games, they just don't want to buy them"

When I saw Crysis 3 recently, I asked senior creative director Rasmus Højengaard about the notoriously high piracy figures for Crysis 2, and whether they planned to do anything differently this time.

Rasmus Højengaard: I can't say. It's unfortunate that you don't win any awards for most downloaded game. But yeah, obviously it's something we'd like to address. Certainly people apparently really want to play our games, they just don't wanna buy them. So we'll do what we can, but whatever that's gonna be is hard to say yet.

-

You can see how the game's shaping up in the Crysis 3 trailer they released this week.