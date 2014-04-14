Crysis and Crysis 2 PC multiplayer will shutdown with GameSpy

I didn't get to play Crysis multiplayer, and pretty soon I won't be able to give it a shot. As you've probably heard, GameSpy's online matchmaking client is shutting down on May 31 , meaning the games that used have to either find a different solution or go offline. Sadly, today Crytek confirmed that Crysis and Crysis 2's multiplayer modes will no longer be playable.

“The conclusion of online multiplayer support comes as a result of GameSpy Technology shutting down all their hosting services,” Crytek said on its official forum . “GameSpy have been providing multiplayer functionality for Crysis and Crysis 2 since they launched. The single-player campaigns in both games are unaffected by this transition, and the multiplayer mode in the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions of Crysis 2 remain playable.”

While we mourn the loss of multiplayer modes for these shooters, the good news is that many other developers are putting in the effort to finding a solution . Electronic Arts, Activision, Epic Games, Bohemia Interactive, and Gearbox have all announced that some or all of their games will survive the GameSpy shutdown.