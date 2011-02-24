Popular

Crysis 2 trailer tells Prophet's story

The latest Crysis 2 trailer tells the story of Prophet, the squad leader for your missions in the first game. He's back, and he's angrier than ever. He's cursed to remain trapped in his nanosuit until the end of time. Stuck in a suit that gives you super strength, super speed and invisibility? As curses go, it's not a bad one. There's a Crysis 2 multiplayer demo coming next week, ahead of the game's full release on March 22 in the US, and March 25 in Europe.

