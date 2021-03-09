Popular

These bizarre cryptocurrency stock images almost make us forget the GPU shortage. Almost

By

Bitcoin stock imagery but it gets weirder the further you scroll down.

A sentient bitcoin flexing.
(Image credit: Gerd Altmann, Pixabay)

When GPU shortages finally abated back in 2018, I thought I was done trawling the web for the latest happenings in the world of cryptocurrency. Little did I know,  come 2021, I'd be once again forced into caring about crypto.

These digital coins are back in fashion, more valuable than ever, and again causing grief for gamers hoping to snag a new graphics card. It's not entirely crypto's fault, I'll admit, but it's all come at a bit of a bad time for global technology supply—demand is through the roof, no matter what you intend to do with your new GPU.

But there is one silver lining in all of this: We get to use the increasingly bizarre and strange stock images available for free across the web in our stories. And since we have to experience this, so too do you.

There's truly nothing quite like the mix of Matrix-style, testosterone-pumping, digi-gold rush imagery available to you free-of-charge on the web to help illustrate the inner workings of blockchain technology.

Here are my favourites from free image library Pixabay, in descending order of weirdness.

A jar of 3D bitcoins with a plant growing out of it

Image by 3D Animation Production Company, Pixabay (Image credit: 3D Animation Production Company, Pixabay)

I'm assuming this signifies the sprouting of a cryptocurrency as a sort-of digital nest egg.

Two grey people embracing due to mining bitcoins

Peggy and Marco Lachmann-Anke, Pixabay (Image credit: Peggy and Marco Lachmann-Anke, Pixabay)

This image comes from a series covering the escapades of these two grey figures as they hope to mine Bitcoin the ol' fashioned way.

Spoiler alert: They manage to snag themselves two bitcoin. Now worth over $100,000.

A hooded figure holding a fake bitcoin

Image by Tumisu, Pixabay (Image credit: Tumisu, Pixabay)

This is classic old-school Bitcoin, if you ask me. Real dark web vibes. Three out of five stars.

A woman taking a picture of a bitcoin on her phone in a classroom

Image by Марина Вельможко, Pixabay (Image credit: Марина Вельможко, Pixabay)

Imagine if there was a physical bitcoin and it was the size of those commemorative £5 coins you got as a kid (for those of us in the UK).

At £35,000 a pop, a Bitcoin would be an absolute nightmare for cashiers, too.

A Bitcoin logo on a backdrop of the novel coronavirus

Image by Gerd Altmann, Pixabay. (Image credit: Gerd Altmann, Pixabay)

What's the connection between Bitcoin and the novel coronavirus?

No, that's a genuine question. Please, somebody tell me.

A fake bitcoin laid on some amethyst crystals

Image by Eugenio Cuppone, Pixabay  (Image credit: Eugenio Cuppone, Pixabay)

If there's one thing that springs to mind when I think Bitcoin, it's alternative medicine.

A sentient Bitcoin doing a strong man pose

(Image credit: Gerd Altmann, Pixabay)

Sentient Bitcoin no love, only flex.

A bunch of bitcoin in a noose.

Image by Bitcoin-schweiz, Pixabay (Image credit: Bitcoin-schweiz, Pixabay)

Very poignant piece, this.

A clown juggling fake Bitcoins

Image by Julien Tromeur, Pixabay (Image credit: Julien Tromeur, Pixabay)

Bitcoin: The only currency trusted by clowns.

A man dressed up as a wizard casting a bitcoin spell

Image by Aaron Olson, Pixabay. (Image credit: Aaron Olson, Pixabay)

Elon Musk eat your heart out.

Jacob Ridley

There's no 'Silicon Valley' where Jacob grew up, but part of his home country is known as 'The Valleys' and can therefore be easily confused for a happening place in the tech world. From there he graduated to professionally break things and then write about it for cash in the city of Bath, UK.
See comments