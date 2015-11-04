Crusader Kings Game of Thrones mod V1.0 released

We've been posting about the Game of Thrones mod for Crusader Kings 2 for years, but if you've been holding out for a more stable version then I've got some good news. As of the latest update, the mod 'has pretty much everything in it' that the team had planned for V1.0. You can grab it for yourself over here. If you want to avoid spoilers from the books beyond where the TV show is up to, there's a sub mod you can install too.

Here are the highlights from1.0:

- Completed integration of World of Ice and Fire material

- Integrated some Horse Lords DLC features

- Added many new government types

- Others/White Walkers improvements

- Started a chronicle overhaul

- Plus many other additions, tweaks and fixes

The full patch notes, which are extensive, make for some good reading. "A spymaster will no longer offer to kill their own child", and the "incest rumours tower event can no longer trigger for married siblings". So far, so Game of Thrones. Also, if you were worried, "Dragons and other special characters can no longer be castrated by bone mountains rulers".

Vanilla Crusader Kings serves as an excellent template for generating stories of medieval intrigue, war and betrayal. It's hard to imagine a better fit for a Game of Thrones game. It's a shame I could never quite get my head around CK2's menus. When I tried to play it my story was less an epic tragedy about the pitfalls of power and greed as it was a story about a peaceful lord who quietly faded into obscurity because he couldn't work out which button levvied his armies. Fortunately, the experience is almost as good second hand: you can check out Christopher Livingston's diary series with the mod here.