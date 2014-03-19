Crusader Kings 2: Rajas of India out next week, alongside giant update for all players

Crusader Kings 2's patch notes are usually an amusing catalogue of historical rebalancing. As of the next free update, for instance, "hordes will be more prone to head in the 'right' direction", and "becoming infirm will abort self improval ambitions". But, aside from the mild titillation of minor AI tweaks, the patch will also make more dramatic changes to the game. As of its release on March 25th, the map will be revised, the performance optimised, and the modding scene given a home on the Steam Workshop.

Also on March 25th is the release of CK2's sixth expansion, Rajas of India, which - as the title suggests - adds the sub-continent of India. You can find more details of this paid-for addition through Tom's preview , or by watching these highlights of a recent Paradox stream.

As for the update, you'll find the full patch notes below.

MAJOR

- Major map revisions and additions: East Africa, Armenia, Central Asia, Siberia and India

- Added Steam matchmaking support

- Added Steam workshop support

- Added diplomatic range, blocking diplomacy and councillor actions vs too distant characters

- Factions will now revolt as a single unified realm under a temporary title

- Added attrition for units that have been "out-of-supply" for too long (can't live off the land in neutral counties, etc)

- Added support to change window mode setting: fullscreen, borderless or windowed

- New unit type system allowing for more flexible unit types, including War Elephants, Camel Warriors and Horse Archers

- Blocked "North Korea Mode"; you now lose huge parts of all income and levies if your demesne is too big

- Save games are now compressed by default (can be toggled on and off)

- Major memory and performance optimizations

MINOR

- Added opinion malus for holding a character in prison.

- Added opinion malus for former lovers.

- Characters can now have up to five lovers at the same time.

- Tweaks and improvements to many events and decisions.

- Scripted civil wars in history files should now work properly. When scripting civil wars, defender must always be added before attacker for them to work properly.

- Now possible to revoke honorary titles. Revoking an honorary title with a positive opinion modifier will anger the previous holder.

- Added support for multiple lovers.

- Impregnation of lovers is now handled in the code.

- Updated all events to use the new scripting logic for friends, rivals and lovers.

- Characters will no longer get 'Marriage Ties' opinion bonus towards their spouse.

- Fixed a bug that was preventing vassals from being able to be called into war under certain CBs that were scripted to allow it.

- CBs that call other vassals into a revolt will now automatically call all vassals when war is declared.

- Sons asking for titles can now start an adventure for one of your titles if refused. Especially common among Muslims. (event 37000)

- Timur and Seljuk now arrive in a more involved fashion and need to survive before they launch their great gambit

- Children can no longer pick up the religion or culture of a guardian if the guardian does not share the religion or culture of his employer

- The Nestorians are no longer a heresy, and have their own holy order (The Order of St Addai)

- Added the Messalian heresy (Nestorian)

- Made the Paulician heresy (Orthodox)

- You can no longer usurp the sole primary title off of someone with a different religion if he has any holdings within it

- You no longer get an opinion bonus from your vassals for defending against rebels, adventurers and the like

- You can no longer call allies to help you defend against peasant, heretic and religious rebels

- Added a decision to conscript merchant ships if playing a ruler with overseas holdings

- Reduced piety gained from battles

- Increased piety cost of Muslim Invasion CB

- Whether a character is too insignificant for anyone to care if you execute them is now determined by whether they have any titles, claims, or titled close relatives

- Children, incapable characters and prisoners can no longer join factions

- The decision to acknowledge bastards as your own now works again

- Becoming infirm will now abort self improval ambitions

- Characters now lose the ambition to get married upon becoming eunuchs or homosexual

- Cathar women can now have the same career ambitions as men

- Can no longer reform the Orthodox religion, instead one has the Decision to restore the Ecumenical Patriarchate

- Events can no longer make tech points negative

- Fixed a rare crash related to loading savegames with events referring invalid characters

- Cathar vassals no longer have negative opinions for liege or liege's heir being female

- Expelling holy orders now blocks further Decisions towards them

- Holy Orders can no longer ask for the right to build castles in the lands of vassals of someone who has expelled them

- If a Holy Order is your vassal when you expel it, it will be set free

- Added missing decision to expel the Bektashi Order

- No longer possible to hire holy orders that you've expelled

- Reduced the number of standing troops of the Knights of Calatrava and Santiago

- After a successful decadence revolt, the new ruler only gets weak unpressed claims on vassals who choose independence

- Increased chances that vassals will choose independence after successful decadence revolts

- Doubled the Prestige that newborn characters get from their dynasty at birth

- Doubled the Prestige you get from the dynasty of your spouse when marrying

- Added missing de jure capitals to the Kingdom of Anatolia and the Duchies of Spoleto and Latium

- Added a prisoner age check to event 50010

- Added updated flags for titles within the Arabian, Mali and Byzantine de jure empires

- Fixed a couple of location triggers in Christian monastery events.

- Fixed bug in bookmarks reading of files

- Fixed duchies names not showing properly in de-jure duchy map mode

- Added Camel Warriors retinue type to Arabic culture

- Fixed crash bug when units die of attrition

- Tweaked max attrition just so slightly

- Improved the Sons of Abraham version of the heresy appearance event (SoA.4000)

- Strengthened adventurers in general

- The king of Jerusalem is no longer allowed to vassalize the Knights Templar or the Knights of St John if they are too powerful already

- Tweaked the cultural conversion events a bit, mainly to improve the special Mongol conversion factor

- Corrected the terrain in many provinces

- Fixed a bug where saves where primary title was dynamic didn't have CoA

- Fixed a bug that if the primary title was dynamic the character was not auto selected after loading

- Fixed a bug where kicking someone out of the lobby would make that character unselectable

- Fixed a bug where selecting a player in the outliner would sometimes navigate to an incorrect province

- Fixed a bug where map borders were not correctly loaded when going into multiplayer

- Fixed a bug where map names were not correctly loaded when going into multiplayer

- Cash, Prestige, and piety commands can now be used with values smaller than 1

- Text field cursor position fixed in multiple cases

- Fixed a bug where children would lose their guardian upon reload

- Fixed a bug where only a single opposite trait would be removed

- Famagusta is no longer an Abbasid vassal in 867

- Loot bar regrows more slowly now

- Fixed an issue where event flags would sometimes not clear properly after tournaments, feasts and similar events

- Fixed the triggers for a number of minor events where people could get the event even if they didn't have the correct religion

- Fixed broken trigger for the Decadent Warrior achievement

- Cut "succession wars" and all (mostly obsolete) mechanics to do with vassal revolt risk

- Jews can now also hire the Abyssinian and Nubian mercs

- Fixed a nasty bug where whole Patrician families could be genocided on succession

- Added events for the rise of the Ghaznavids

- Added a negative opinion modifier for vassal kings vs their emperor liege

- Improved or fixed religion triggers in many events

- Improved localization for a number of older events

- Minor tweaks to effects for many events

- Added a special decision to form the HRE

- Events are now saved and loaded from saves

- Compressed saves are now saved with meta data to improve performance

- Localisation of other languages now defaults to English

- Flags now appear and disappear when you're the correct height above the ground

- Saving the game with a dynamic title now saves the correct COA and automatically reselects the character you played upon loading

- Some minor changes to the save games format to improve backward compatibility

- Save games list now show if the save is unsupported

- Added equal-opportunity tumbling of courtiers for women and homosexuals.

INTERFACE

- Family view now uses a larger siblings box if character's religion does not allow secondary spouses or concubines.

- The "Threats" tab in the Intrigue View is now filled with appropriate characters

- Added an "Adventurer Threat" alert (replacing the old "Angry Vassal" one)

- When choosing educate character for a child, a suitable guardian will now be pre-picked (for the cases where you don't want to bother to pick one yourself).

- Added a new tab to dynastic view that shows friends, rivals, in-laws and lovers.

- Religion/Culture filter in character finder now actually filters by religion/culture instead of religon/culture group.

- Pressing the skull icon will now navigate to the killer (if he is known)

- Court tab now shows councillors as well

- Improved a lot of title and culture colors

- Added opinion modifiers to the trait tooltip

- Fixed tooltips for trigger 'has_guardian' and 'has_regent'

- Corrected the tooltip for the trigger 'any_claim'

- Pressing on red character skulls now navigates to the murderer

- Character view now shows the correct piety icon for the selected character

- Expel Jormsvikings was missing localisation

AI

- Much less likely to plot against characters they have a high opinion of.

- Much less likely to form factions against characters they have a high opinion of.

- Improved guardian selection logic.

- More prio on converting demesne provinces over vassal provinces.

- Less willing to marry young male characters to older women.

- Will now detach and move away if their parent stack is suffering severe attrition.

- Will now keep attrition-free event troops mostly consolidated instead of spreading them out.

- Now takes terrain and unit quality into account when determining whether to run away from enemies.

- Smarter about when to assault if there are enemy troops nearby.

- Better at determining who to attach to in war.

- Better at coordinating with allies in war.

- Will no longer declare suicidal faction independence wars that only have a fraction of their liege's power.

- Now smarter about when to hire mercenaries in a war.

- Less willing to fold to independence, pretender and antiking factions.

- Will now never fold to a very weak faction.

- Will stop more plots.

- The Hordes will now be more prone to head in the "right" direction.

- Will now execute dynasty decisions.

- Smarter about title revocation.

- Will not start claimant factions for old women, or a parent of the current ruler.

- Muslim characters are more likely to pick up the 'Gain a Title' ambition.

- Foreign rulers are now generally quite willing to take on wards as hostages

MODDING

- Can now block minor titles from being revokable.

- The faction power level at which you get a warning alert is now scriptable.

- Now possible to script vassal_opinion, liege_opinion and sex_appeal_opinion into modifiers.

- Now possible to mod whether character interactions require a character to have their cost in prestige/piety on hand to use the interaction.

- Now possible to mod out character interactions entirely through defines.

- Added new define NOT_SPOUSE_FERTILITY_MULT that governs impregnation chance between non-married lovers.

- Added new define MARRIED_LOVERS_FERTILITY_MULT that governs impregnation chance between married lovers.

- Added triggers num_of_lovers, num_of_spouses, num_of_consorts, is_lover.

- Added scopes random_consort, random_lover, any_lover.

- Friends and rivals can now be added and removed with add_friend, add_rival, remove_friend and remove_rival.

- is_friend and is_rival now check correctly against rival/friend rather than high/low opinion.

- pacifist in religion groups is now called ai_peaceful.

- pacifist=yes in religions now denotes religions with decreased aggression and stable realms. Only works on Jain religion if player does not own Rajas of India.

- pacifist=yes in script now checks if character belongs to a pacifist religion.

- Can now script AI conversion behaviour for religions & religion groups.

- Added MAX_JOINED_FACTIONS to defines, sets how factions a character can be a part of (including led ones).

- Added scriptable static modifiers for characters of different ages(0-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-49, 50-69 and 70+).

- Added allow_join to factions, this restricts whether characters can join factions.

- Added peace_piety_gain for religions

- Added designated heir functionality

- Added flag 'feminist = yes' to religion scripts (defines that a religion is not prejudiced against female rulers).

- Added trigger 'is_lowborn'

- Added trigger 'num_of_dynasty_members'

- Added the ability to change the name of piety for religions.

- Added real_tier, lower_real_tier_than, higher_real_tier_than triggers. These work like a regular tier check except that they ignore temporary titles.

- Mercenaries have now been moved to their own script file

- Implemented scriptable troop types.

- Fixed portage crash bug.

- Support for ocean to ocean rivers.

- Added a 'character_modifier' to religions

- Added a 'character_modifier' to cultures

- Fixed feminist flag that can be used in religions to make em not care if ruler/heir is female.

- Added character_modifier for religions

- Can now define ranges of sea zones to make life easier.

- Can now define seperate oceans to help the pathfinding.

- Added trigger 'has_overseas_holdings'

- Added 'Player' text promotion

- Added trigger 'is_within_diplo_range'

- Added 'de_jure_counties' console command (shows a map mode)

- Added a 'manifest_destiny_invasion' CB for various special cases

- Fixed some issues with marriage texts, the 'on_marriage' action and modding

- Added effect 'copy_random_personality_trait'

- Added 'reincarnated' trigger

- Added effect 'set_reincarnation'

- Added event target 'reincarnation'

- History action 'add_matrilineal_spouse' now has been fixed

- Added error logs for incorrectly scripted birth and death dates

- Added handling and error logs of incorrectly scripted mothers and fathers (fixes certain crashes)

- Added 'secondary_event_pictures' to religions and culture

- Added trigger 'can_copy_personality_trait_from'

CONVERTER

- Color table for converter is now in 0-255 range instead of 0-1

- Color table for converter can now script per CK2 title tag as well

- Key provinces of Europe is now scriptable

- Border provinces of Europe is now scriptable